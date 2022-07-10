Humberto Martins is the biggest hit on Brazilian television. Over the years, the artist has given life to numerous roles in soap operas and the interpreter has had his heartthrob phase in past decades. In an interview with the podcast “talking parrot”, the global spoke more about his career and spoke about certain events in his personal life.

Like the day you decided to take viagra to improve your sexual performance. However, the objective was not met as the drug caused side effects in Humberto. For Sérgio Mallandro and Renato RabeloMartins revealed that the sexual stimulant caused severe headaches, to the point where he thought his upper body would explode.

“I took this once, but I felt so bad, it felt like my head was going to explode”, he said. “I had a girlfriend, one of the hotties I dated, at that time I was quite a flirt… And you don’t win anyone, you feel the green light from the woman. The man who thinks he wins someone is an idiot. You realize [o sinal] and ok… if [você] not is is an idiot, sucker who did not realize the thing. Today there is none of that anymore, today I am calm, retired”, he declared.

frontal nude

Humberto also commented on the controversial photo shoot that he did years ago that even featured a frontal nude of the actor. “They wanted to do a photon, a frontal nude. At the request (of the public). Trading back and forth… It was in the ‘Brazil 500 years‘, and I did ‘Uga Uga‘, dressed as an Indian, wearing a loincloth… so we decided to do it like this. There was a proposal behind. There has to be a proposal behind it, because free of charge does not exist”, he said.