Itaú toll tag service will be free for all account holders

Itaú Unibanco, in partnership with ConectCar, announced that it has expanded the Itaú Tag, your automatic toll and parking payment solution. From now on, all bank account holders can count on the service no monthly fee.

“With Itaú’s broad base of account holders, we believe that we will be able to generate even more benefits for our customers, as we leverage the growth of the automatic ticket market and collaborate with the increased digitization of the Brazilian mobility ecosystem”, says Rodnei Bernardino de Souza, director of Itaú Unibanco. still complete, “in addition to convenience, customers gain in productivity, as many people spend long hours in traffic”.

Itaú Tag

The Itaú Tag is equivalent to the ConectCar’s Complete Plan, which originally costs R$17.90 a month. However, with the expansion of the benefit operation, all Itaú Unibanco customers are exempt from this monthly fee.

The service is accepted on all toll roads in Brazil, in addition to more than a thousand parking lots, shopping malls, airports, hospitals, among others. Customers can request and activate the tag in a 100% digital way via the product’s website or bank applications, and shipping is made to the address of their choice.

Comment

Great initiative by Itaú, offering free access to a service that provides convenience, agility and security in the payment of parking and tolls for all the bank’s customers.

