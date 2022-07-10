Izolda wins support from 73.6% of the ruling base in the Legislative Assembly

Amid growing tension in the allied base, 28 state deputies signed a note in which they defend the candidacy of Izolda Cela (PDT) for the Government of Ceará. The governor is qualified as the representative of a new cycle within the continuity. The Legislative Assembly of Ceará is composed of 46 seats, of which 38 are occupied by parliamentarians. In percentage terms, therefore, the pedetista received the support of 73.6% of the government in the state legislature.

Izolda, supported by former governor and Senate pre-candidate Camilo Santana (PT), has an open dispute with former mayor Roberto Cláudio, defended by former minister and pre-candidate for president Ciro Gomes (PDT). To the point that the pedetista leader said that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would have “conquered” Camilo with a promise that he would occupy the ministry in his eventual return to the presidency.

“We, State Deputies, signatories of this declaration, understand that the public position of Governor Izolda Cela, the first woman to govern Ceará, by putting her name at the disposal to unify the group of parties that develop a project of great advances in our State deserves our consideration and full support”, begins the joint note.

And he adds: “Governor Izolda Cela represents a new cycle within the continuity of the democratic and life achievements of the people of Ceará in the last period, but also a strong renewal in the sense of more inclusion and rights”. In addition to the deputies’ demonstration, this Saturday there was a wave of statements in favor of Izolda Cela as the name holder of the right to go for reelection.

Letter of Deputies and Deputies to the People of Ceará

A woman of strength and ability to dialogue with the movements and living forces of Ceará society. As Secretary of Education, she placed Ceará in the spotlight in the indexes of educational improvements, as a loyal and active vice-governor in the construction of the various plans and actions of the management and in the position of Governor, she already leaves an absolutely her own mark on her way of being and acting. .

In this way, we want to say that Professor Izolda Cela represents us with her story and her public action to continue advancing our dear State of Ceará!

João Jaime (PP)

Leonardo Pinheiro (PP)

Zezinho Albuquerque (PP)

Bruno Pedrosa (PDT)

Jehovah Mota (PDT)

Osmar Baquit (PDT)

Oriel Nunes(PDT)

Romeu Aldigueri (PDT)

Psalm (PDT)

Tin Gomes (PDT)

Acrisio Sena (PT)

Augusta Brito (PT)

Elmano de Freitas (PT)

Fernando Santana (PT)

Julius Caesar (EN)

Moses Braz (PT)

Nizo Costa (PT)

Agenor Neto (MDB)

Audic Mota (MDB)

Daniel Oliveira (MDB)

David de Raimundão (MDB)

Leonardo Araujo (MDB)

Nelinho (MDB)

Gordim Araújo (PSDB)

Manoel Duca (REPUBLICANS)

Silvio Nascimento (PATRIOTE)

Carlos Felipe (PCdoB)

Walter Cavalcante (PV)

