Jessilane ‘opens her heart’, vents about haters and sends a message to internet users: “People talking nonsense”

The former BBB broke the silence and vented about the attacks she has been receiving

During last night, Friday (8), Jessi Alves, ex-BBB 22, became a topic among netizens after venting on social networks. The teacher ‘opened her heart’ and decided comment with your followers about the attacks you have been receiving.

The former inmate revealed that she even sought medical help. “Guys, I wanted to vent to you. Before BBB I was anonymous, when I left the house I received a lot of affection and love, but to this day I receive a lot of free hate on some networks”started the famous on his Twitter.

In the sequence, Jessilane stated that she looked for some ways to improve in addition to medical help, but even then she can’t feel totally well. “I’m tired, I’ve been doing therapy, meditation, I try not to care about these people, but it’s hard”difficult.

“BBB ended 3 months ago, I’ve been working and I’m very happy with all the changes that have taken place, but it’s very difficult to see people attacking me with elitist and racist comments. There’s not a video I post that doesn’t come with people talking nonsense”lamented the biologist.