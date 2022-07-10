Juliana Paes draws attention with a thin piece and lifts the mood with beauty

This Friday (6), the actress Juliana Paes, 42 years old, raised the mood on her social media and squandered her natural beauty while enjoying a sunny afternoon in front of a paradisiacal landscape. On the occasion, the interpreter of Maria Marruá from the first phase of ‘Pantanal’, she put her body on the line in a minimal flower-print bikini, and garnered more than 30,000 likes from her fans and admirers.

“Happy days around here!!!”, highlighted the actress in the caption of the publication, lavishing her thick thighs and round butt in the thin piece during the click. In the comments of the post, the fans did not spare the praise and filled Juliana Paes with positive messages.

“This woman knows what it’s like to be beautiful!!!” said a fan first. “Juliana Paes rocking as always. What wonderful place is this?” praised another follower. “Ju Paes hot as always”, commented one more, among several positive comments for the star.

It is worth remembering that, at the end of 2020, the famous spoke about an alleged support for President Jair Bolsonaro. “Me, Bolsominion? Being sensible and wanting people to stop fighting DOES NOT mean being bolsominion Stop pissing me off.” said Ju Paes about the controversy.