Know the two options to watch a match between Corinthians and Flamengo for the Brazilian

After 12 days away from home, Corinthians returns to Neo Química Arena this Sunday to face Flamengo. The match valid for 16th The Brazilian Championship round takes place at 4 pm and has two transmission options.

The match will be broadcast on an open network by Rede Globo for all Brazil. The narration will be by Luis Roberto and the comments are by Caio Ribeiro and Junior, in addition to PC Oliveira at Central do Apito.

Another option to watch the match is on Premiere, a pay-TV channel in pay per view belonging to Grupo Globo. In it, the narration is by Milton Leite and the comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Ricardinho and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Fans can still follow the match through three options made available by the My Helm. See pre, during and post game coverage alternatives:

Real-time narration, starting at 3 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTube which starts at 1 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

which starts at 1 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game; transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. THE live also starts at 1pm.

The three points are essential for Corinthians to return to the fight for leadership in the Brasileirão table. So far, Timão is in fifth place, with 26 points conquered in 15 games – Palmeiras leads the competition, with 29 points, followed by Fluminense (27), Athletico Paranaense (27) and Atlético Mineiro (27).

