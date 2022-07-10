Laura Keller makes an overwhelming outburst after cancellation: “They need to have empathy”

Laura Keller vents at the event and regrets the arduous cancellation that she says she has already suffered on her social networks

The actress Laura Kellerwho joined the cast of One foot in the grave, on Globo, vented about the cancellation he has already suffered on the internet. This Friday (08) she was in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro, to participate in a debate on freedom of expression on social networks.

“It is a very good subject to raise. We celebrities deal daily with hateful attacks on social media. People need to have more empathy and respect for others”, began the former member of the Record Island.

In short, at the end of 2020, the famous gave what to talk about when using her social networks to announce the end of her marriage if six years with Jorge Sousa. She even publicly made some accusations against him, but was rebutted by her ex-husband and came back only to apologize for expressing the whole situation.

“I went through a difficult phase in my life recently and I was judged and canceled by the internet court. Being able to talk about this subject is very important for people to understand that this propagation of hate on social media is a crime”, completed the actress.

BIANCA ANDRADE EXPOSES POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION

The ex-BBB Bianca Andradewho participated in the first Camarote cast of Globo’s reality show, in 2020, vented about the postpartum depression she had when giving birth to her first child, Chris. To PodDelas, the influencer commented on the subject, giving details of the dream she had of being a mother.

“I was very shocked by motherhood. I had baby blues, which is like a feeling of postpartum depression, you feel lost, anguish and sadness. I cried every day, I was very bad, very sad, completely different from what I imagined, I wanted to be at the peak of my happiness”lamented.