Less than BRL 500 per month to live

Daniele de Lima Costa, 34, resident of Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo (RJ), lives on less than R$500 a month. To have food at home, he depends on warm dishes distributed by the daycare that one of the children attends. Responsible for supporting two of her four children, the housewife earns R$400 from Auxílio Brasil and another R$90 that she gets from selling recycled materials. The average income for each family member is R$163.

It is a concrete example of a situation pointed out by research carried out by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas), the Mapa da Nova Povereza. According to the survey, almost a third of the country’s population (29.6%) lives with a monthly income of up to R$ 497 for each person in the family. In all, 62.9 million people are on the poverty line in Brazil.

Mother’s death made the situation worse

To UOL, Daniele said that she saw the family budget plummet in 2020, when her mother, who worked with a formal contract, died. Now, she waits for her youngest son to be two years old before sending him to daycare and getting a job.

Until then, she will continue to rely on the help of the Associação Oficina de Vida, which, in addition to functioning as a school, guarantees the children’s meals and distributes warm food in the community.

“My eldest [de seis anos] stays from 8 am to 4:30 pm at school and has the main meals. He also takes home warm. Sometimes I even get two warm ones, but when there’s only one, he shares it with his little brother”.

The family lives on rice, beans, sausage and eggs and lives in a house invaded inside the favela.

Income of BRL 2,600 for 8 people

With her own house and a family income of R$2,600, Suelen Silva dos Santos Esteves, 30, says she has closed her accounts in the red. It’s just that the amount has not been enough for all the expenses of a family of two adults and six children – aged 1, 2, 6, 8, 12 and 14 years old.

In an interview with UOL, a resident of the Moquetá neighborhood, in Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense, explained that most of the income (R$ 2,000) comes from her husband, who works 15 days a month as a vessel (technical tasks on boats or platforms). The rest of the money comes from cleaning Suelen does.

Day laborer Suelen Esteves, 30, and her husband earn R$2,600 to support them and six children Image: Personal Archive

The diarist told the UOL that the supermarket is the expense that weighs the most on the budget, since the children study in public schools.

“With things the way they are, there’s no way to have a good life. I’ve been buying rice, beans and other things from cheaper brands, but sometimes things end up missing”.

Suelen says that her husband has been looking for odd jobs as a painter to occupy the rest of the days he doesn’t work on board, but it has been rare to get these extras. The average income of each person in the family is R$325.

Rent paid by friends

Unemployed nanny Alessandra Gonçalves, 41, and her two daughters live in a kitchenette in Nova Iguaçu (RJ) with an income of R$450 Image: Personal Archive

Unemployed since the beginning of the pandemic, Alessandra Gonçalves, 41, says she has needed help from friends to pay the rent and light the kitchenette where she lives, also in Nova Iguaçu.

Until last year, the former nanny shared a property with her brother and four children, but had to leave the house after a flood. Today Alessandra shares the only room in the house with her two daughters, aged 6 and 9.

Unable to work, as she has no one to look after the girls, she lives on R$450 from Auxílio Brasil and gas vouchers offered by the federal government. To increase income, she said that she has been working on making souvenir boxes and fabric covers to start selling.

“I have a very large support network. People are taking care of us. I have everything written about what I can buy and nothing can be other than that. Here I usually buy eggs, chicken, chicken feet, neck, these cheaper things .”

Alessandra’s daughters study at a public school. They also benefit from social projects in the neighborhood where they live.

New Poverty Map

The Map of New Poverty, prepared by FGV, points out that 9.6 million people entered the poverty line in 2021 in Brazil. As a result, Brazil reached the mark of 62.9 Brazilians with a monthly income of up to R$497 for each person in the family.

This is the highest level of people in poverty since the beginning of the historical series in 2012.

According to the study, the lowest poverty rate was recorded in Santa Catarina (10.16%) and the highest rate is in Maranhão (57.9%).

In Rio de Janeiro, where the families heard by the UOL, the highest rate is concentrated in the region of Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, (33.24%). In the capital of Rio, 16.68% lived in this range.

In São Paulo, the worst rate is in Vale do Paraíba and Litoral Norte (21.69%). In the state capital, they are 17.46% of the population.