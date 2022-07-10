Like Deborah Secco: celebrities who regretted cosmetic procedures – 07/09/2022

This week, Deborah Secco said she regretted having had a cosmetic procedure. “I suffered a lot. I had my under-eye and jaw filling done. It was terrible, I undid it on the same day. When I got home, Hugo said: ‘This is very worrying. You don’t like who you are'”, recalled the actress, in interview with Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”.

“Since then, I stopped doing everything. Because I became an ‘alien’. That’s about three years ago. I was touched by what he said. He reminded me: ‘Are you going to fall back into that mistake of seeking unattainable perfection?’.”

But Deborah Secco is not the only famous person who has regretted having had a cosmetic procedure.

Gabi Martins

Gabi Martins Image: Clayton Felizardo/Brazilnews

Last month, in an interview with Daniela Albuquerque, on Rede TV’s “Sensational” program, Gabi Martins said that she regretted the aesthetic procedures she had done in May 2021. “I changed everything. Hair, mouth, I harmonized [facial], chin and nose. At that moment, I got carried away. I confess that I regretted it a little”, said the famous. “I felt that I could have done less. People started talking, and I, seeing that, thought: ‘I shouldn’t have done that’.”

In the same conversation, the singer and former BBB also said that the aesthetic demands of the past left her depressed. “My former manager used to ask me: ‘You’re fat, you’re thin.’

Flavia Pavanelli

In February of this year, the digital influencer told her millions of followers on Instagram that she decided to reverse the lip fill she had done. According to her, “I wasn’t in the right place”.

“I love big mouth, as long as it’s natural”, he wrote in the stories of the social network. “It wasn’t really my case, as that filler wasn’t in the right place on me.”

Preta Gil

Preta Gil talks about attacks on her body Image: Playback/Instagram

In 2020, the famous said that she regretted having had lipo. The revelation took place on the podcast “Simples Assim”, presented by Angélica. “Today I have keloids, a belly that I look at when I take a picture, and I don’t like it, lipo belly. I don’t love my lipo belly. I regret it.”

After the surgery, the artist underwent therapy and concluded that the cosmetic procedure was a kind of “self-mutilation”.

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen | Burberry Image: Reproduction

The former model also regretted a cosmetic procedure. In her autobiography, Gisele admitted to having her breasts implanted in 2015, after breastfeeding her two children for over a year and a half each. Regret over the decision came immediately.

“I’ve always loved my body and felt that people had expectations of me that I couldn’t live up to. I felt very vulnerable because I worked out, I ate healthy, but I couldn’t change the fact that my two kids liked my chest better. left than right. I just wanted them to be the same and stop commenting”, he explained to “People” magazine.

“When I woke up from the surgery, I couldn’t believe what I had done. I felt trapped in a body I didn’t know. For the first time, I wore baggy clothes because I felt uncomfortable.”