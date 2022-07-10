Lily Safra dies at 87 – 09/07/2022 – Mercado

Lily Safra, one of the richest women in the world, died this Saturday (9) in Geneva, Switzerland, aged 87, according to the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, of which Lily was president.

The cause of death was not reported. The funeral will be held this Monday (11), also in Geneva.

The information was first published by journalist Lauro Jardim, in his column in the newspaper O Globo.

Lily was married for 23 years to Lebanese banker Edmond Safra, who died in 1999 in an arson attack in her apartment in Monaco. She managed to escape the property. The family nurse was held responsible for the crime.

Edmond was the brother of fellow banker Joseph Safra, who presided over the Safra Group until 2020, when he died, aged 82. Joseph was considered the richest banker in the world.

Dedicated to philanthropy through the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, which she has run since her husband’s death, Lily had an estimated net worth of US$1.3 billion.

The foundation is dedicated to projects related to education, science and medicine, religion, culture and humanitarian aid in more than 40 countries.

According to Forbes magazine, Lily ranked 12th on the list of the richest Brazilian women in the world in 2021.

In Forbes’ updated list of billionaires, Lily was number 2,117 among the wealthiest people on the planet. First place belongs to businessman Elon Musk, whose fortune is valued at US$ 238 billion (R$ 1.26 trillion).

Born in Porto Alegre, her fortune is attributed to the inheritance of her marriages. She was also married to Alfredo Monteverde, founder of Ponto Frio, now controlled by the Via Varejo group. Monteverde committed suicide in 1969.

In 2010, the book “Gilded Lily” (Golden Lily), written by reporter Isabel Vincent, of the New York Post, cast doubt on the deaths of the rich husbands of the socialite from Rio Grande do Sul.

The publication reached bookstores in the United States, but was banned from sale in Brazil, including its electronic version.

The suit was brought by a nephew of Lily, her brother’s son. He claimed in court that the journalist offended the memory of his father, now deceased.

Lily sold her stake in Ponto Frio in 2009 for US$340 million (R$1.8 billion) to GPA (Grupo Pão de Açúcar). After the transaction, the former owner of the network still won a legal dispute for the right to shares issued by GPA to minority partners.

See Edmond J. Safra Foundation note on Lily Safra’s death:

With deep sadness, the Edmond J. Safra Foundation mourns the loss of its President, Ms. Lily Safra.

Mrs. Safra passed away on Saturday, July 9, in Geneva, surrounded by family and friends.

For over twenty years, Ms. Safra has faithfully upheld the philanthropic legacy of her beloved husband Edmond, providing support to hundreds of organizations around the world.

The Foundation will always be guided by the values ​​and traditions that Mr. and Mrs. Safra personified.

Mrs. Safra leaves children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom she was always very devoted.