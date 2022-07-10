Lily Safra, one of the richest women in the world, dies at 87

Billionaire Lily Safra, widow of banker Edmond Safra, died today in Geneva, Switzerland, aged 87. The cause of death was not reported. The burial will take place on Monday at 10 am in the Swiss city.

Born in Porto Alegre (RS), in 1934, Lily had a fortune estimated at R$ 5 billion, according to an annual list by Forbes magazine. She was married for 23 years to Edmond, then one of the owners of Banco Safra – he died in 1999, during a fire in her apartment in Monaco.

Lily was also in the property, but survived. At the time, the case fueled conspiracy theories, but the nurse who took care of the banker was found guilty of death.

Edmond was Lily’s third husband, whom she married in 1976. Before, she was also married to businessman Alfredo Monteverde, founder of Ponto Frio, found dead in 1969 in his own apartment, shot twice. Then the widow inherited and took over the retailer’s business.

In 2009, Lily sold her stake in Ponto Frio to Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) for R$824.5 million, which helped to increase her equity. In 2015, the widow won a lawsuit against the group for feeling harmed in the way the payment was made for the sale. At the time, the billionaire took another R$ 212 million in compensation, in addition to interest and monetary corrections.

Lily is the daughter of Russian immigrants. Despite being modest, her parents did not skimp on her education. From an early age, she learned to speak English and French. She liked to dress elegantly and attend parties. It was in one of them that she met her first husband, the Argentine Mario Cohen, whom she married at age 19. From this marriage, she had three children: Adriana, Eduardo and Claudio, who died in a car accident in 1989.

In 2008, Lily participated in what has so far been the world’s most expensive real estate transaction, selling the Vila Leopoldina mansion in Côte d’Azur, southern France, for $1.2 billion to a Russian billionaire. In belle époque style, it occupies an area of ​​80 thousand square meters, has a garden of olive trees, in addition to lemon and orange trees. The Brazilian received the property as an inheritance in 1999 – before, the mansion belonged to the Agnelli family, owner of Fiat.

In 2012, the widow held a charity auction of her jewelry, raising US$ 37.5 million with the organization of the brand Christie’s. The money raised would be used in the search for a cure for rare diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, from which Edmond Safra suffered.

Support for cultural and religious institutions

An art collector, Lily was a patron of several museums around the world and, with her money, built and supported dozens of synagogues and schools in Edmond Safra’s memory.

The billionaire has also embraced humanitarian causes, including building homes for orphaned children in Romania; the construction of the Jordan River Valley Camp for children with cancer in Israel; helping to establish the Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village in Rwanda; the provision of wellness services for the elderly in Odessa; and assistance to the Red Cross in its relief efforts after natural disasters around the world.

* With information from the State Agency