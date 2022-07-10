Lineup: Corinthians ends preparations to get Flamengo | Corinthians

The players performed an activity closer to the time of the game on Sunday, when they take on Flamengo at 16:00 (from Brasília), at Neo Química Arena, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão.

The technical commission organized an inauguration work in a reduced space. The athletes also participated in a tactical activity and did repetitions of offensive and defensive dead balls.

Coach Vítor Pereira should count on the reinforcements of striker Gustavo Mosquito, recovered from tendinitis, attacking midfielder Adson, released after Covid-19 protocol, and midfielder Willian, who still has a protection on his injured right shoulder and can start in the bank again.

Possible team casualties

Maycon – right thigh adductor injury;

Fagner – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh;

Renato Augusto – calf discomfort;

Jr. Moraes – sprained left ankle;

Mantuan – injured and already traded with Zenit;

Luan – out of the plans

A possible team against Flamengo may have Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Róger Guedes.

With 26 points, Timão entered the round in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship.

As published by ge, Mateus Vital, Léo Natel and Ramiro returned from loans. The trio trained at CT Joaquim Grava.

