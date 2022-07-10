Lisca climbs the fence on Ilha and celebrates Sport’s victory: “It took me 10 years, but I arrived” | sport

Lisca built a history of controversy and rivalry with Sport. One of them, when he climbed the fence of Ilha do Retiro, in 2014, to celebrate a victory of Náutico over Rubro-negro. This Saturday, the coach finally “changed sides”. Back at the stadium, now in charge of Leão, the coach climbed the fence to celebrate with the crowd the victory over Londrina, 2-0.

“It took me 10 years to come here, but I arrived,” he said as he left the field.

1 of 6 Lisca climbs the fence of Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Lisca climbs on the fence of Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Lisca’s reunion with Ilha do Retiro took place with a full house. The coach had been summoning the crowd to support the team, which was under pressure after six straight games without winning. And the red-blacks answered the call. Tickets were sold out for the game against Londrina, this Saturday, and there were 16,891 in attendance.

2 of 6 Lisca pays homage to Sport fans on Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Lisca bows to the Sport fans on Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

“I wanted to thank the Sport fan for the beautiful party he had here since our arrival on the bus. I really missed that. I was in the pandemic with América -MG and Vasco, so there was no fan.”

3 of 6 Lisca and Sport players revere the crowd on Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Lisca and Sport players revere the crowd on Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Lisca bowed to the crowd as they entered the stadium and kept in constant contact with the stands even after the match began. In the first goal, scored by Rafael Thyere, he celebrated with the Sport players on the edge of the field. In the second, by Sander, he celebrated towards the social groups of the Island.

4 of 6 Lisca celebrates a goal with Sport players, against Londrina — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Lisca celebrates a goal with players from Sport, against Londrina — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

After the final whistle, Lisca repeated the gesture that he had carried out in his debut for Sport – at Maracanã – when greeting the crowd in the stands. This time, however, on all sides. The coach walked to the midfield, hugged the players and bowed to the four sides of Ilha do Retiro.

5 of 6 Lisca and Sport players revere the crowd on Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Lisca and Sport players revere the crowd on Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Then, alone, Lisca walked to the fence of the front bleachers. to repeat the gesture of eight years ago. At the time, he climbed into the stands of the scoreboard, where the visiting fans are in the stadium. Now, he did the same as the Lion’s commander. On the lawn, he still heard shouts of “Ah is Lisca crazy”. Just to back up the coach’s theory.

– The Sport fan only confirmed what I already knew. It’s a passionate fan, a mass club. I was moved on arrival and I am so grateful for having bought the team’s scolding. I think I could help with that rapprochement,” he said.

“They welcomed me very well. I think they deserved this fraternization. And the fence is a trademark here. It had one side, now it has the other side”, concluded the red-black coach.