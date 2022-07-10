LIVE! Coritiba x Youth

O coritiba returns to the field this Sunday (10), at 11 am, against Youth, at Couto Pereira Stadium. The match, valid for the 16th round, is Verdão’s second straight confrontation against a rival from the bottom of the table of the Brazilian. Band B follows all the details of the match in real time! See lineups and other information below.

TEAM INFORMATION

A week ago, in an electrifying way, Alviverde defeated the lantern Strength in Alto da Gloria. The triumph allowed the team to leave the relegation zone and make peace with the victory after six rounds. As has been happening in the last rounds, the coach Gustavo Morínigo will have to change his starting lineup for the appointment against Alviverde gaúcho. Midfielder Val (third yellow) and right-back Nathan Mendes (red card) are suspended. On the other hand, left-back Guilherme Biro and forward Igor Passion have served suspension against Leão do Pici and are available.

Youth, with one point in the last 18 played, dropped to second to last. With one of the worst attacks in the competition, the commander alviverde made several tests in the offensive sector. During the week’s work, midfielder Chico gave way to Paraguayan striker Isidro Pitta. At the same time, the Capixaba vacancy had tests with Guilherme Parede, Edinho and Paulo Henrique. In the other positions, it is worth mentioning the change of sides on the left – Moraes in place of William Matheus – and the maintenance of Rafael Forster and Thalisson in the defense, since Vitor Mendes and Paulo Miranda are still out.

SCALINGS – CORITIBA x YOUTH

coritiba – Raphael William; Matheus Alexandre, Luciano Castán, Henrique and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Galarza and Fabrício Daniel; Igor Paixão, Léo Gamalho and Alef Manga. Coach: Gustavo Morínigo

Youth – Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and Moraes; Yuri Lima, Jadson, Paulo Henrique and Edinho; Oscar Ruiz and Ricardo Bueno. Coach: Umberto Louzer

HISTORIC

In the history of confrontation, Juventude takes advantage over Coritiba – including Couto Pereira. In 29 meetings, there were 13 wins from Rio Grande do Sul, nine draws and seven triumphs from Coritiba. In total, 39 goals were scored in favor of Alviverde da Serra Gaúcha, against 32 goals scored by Alviverde from Paraná. For the Brasileirão, there were seven clashes in Curitiba, with three victories for Juventude, two draws and two victories for Verdão.

Nonetheless, the last victory of the gauchos in Couto Pereira was 17 years ago, when Jaconero beat Verdão 2-1 – goals from Willian Fabro and Enílton, in a team directed by Ivo Wortmann. On the white thigh side, the coach was Cuca, and the goal of honor was scored by Alexandre Oliveira.

