LIVE! São Bernardo x Paraná Clube – Serie D 2022

already classified, the Paraná Clube visit the St Bernardthis Saturday (9), at 4 pm, at Estádio Primeiro de Maio, for the 13th round of the Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. The duel puts the leaders of group seven face to face. Band B follows all the details of the match in real time!

Vice leader, Tricolor is four points behind the São Paulo team. the commanders of Omar Feitosa need to win to still have a chance to finish the first phase in the lead. However, Paraná still needs to secure the second place in the group. For that, just a triumph or cheering for the Portuguesa-RJ did not beat Oeste in the round.

Feitosa must choose what is best for the match. With that, the tendency is for the maintenance of a good part of the team that entered the field against Nova Iguaçu, in the last round. The coach has a doubt in the attack. iacovelliscorer of the goal of the classification to the next phase, can assume the spot of center forward instead of Carlos Henrique. At left-back, César Morais was preserved and did not travel with the delegation. Rael and Odivan appear as the options in the industry.

After 12 rounds, the São Bernardo has not yet been leaked in this D Series. To have an idea of ​​the dimension of this feat, the second best defense of the tournament belongs to Retrô-PE, who conceded five goals. The team is also the only undefeated team in the championship.. In all, the campaign has seven wins and five draws. At home, the performance is five wins and one draw. To guarantee the leadership of the group, Tigre only needs a draw.

St Bernard – Alex Alves; Alex Reinaldo, Islan, Matheus Salustiano and Eduardo Diniz; Ítalo, Rodrigo Souza and Lelê; Vitinho, João Carlos and Minho. Coach: Marcio Zanardi

Paraná – Philip; André Krobel, Franklin, Dirceu and Rael; Vinícius Kiss, Moisés Gaúcho, Evandro and Marcelinho; Everton Brito and Rafael Silva. Coach: Omar Feitosa

