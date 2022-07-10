loan with a term of up to 90 days; see hire 100% online

Nubank became one of the companies favorites of the Brazilian. The purple card became popular in a period when few people had access to credit cards, especially because of the very strict credit analysis that banks submitted to their customers.

Nubank became the most accessible card for a while. You can see this because it is almost impossible not to have known someone, at some point, who used the card. Everyone else got curious and ended up requesting one too.

Over time, the company grew and became a giant in the market. Today it works with more than just a regular credit card, as it also offers debit card, savings, investment and even loan options.

Loans, in fact, have gained more and more space, mainly due to the conditions positive that make customers feel more relaxed about hiring. A good example of this is the deadline to pay off the debt.

Nubank’s personal loan offers a 90-day grace period for the client to start paying the installments, giving the client extra time to structure himself. This is especially good for anyone who takes that money in a tight spot.

In addition, interest rates can also vary with each one, but all can be paid in up to 24 installments. Another positive point is that, as Nubank is a digital bank, it does not have a physical branch to go to, so everything can be resolved through the bank’s application. Practical, huh?

There you can choose the best loan maturity date and even simulate agreements to anticipate payments, if you wish, which is interesting to find out which discounts would you have.

Currently, the bank has more than 2.5 million customers who have already used the loan, showing how much the purple has the power to establish trust. And if you were curious about how to do it, the process is simple:

First you must open the application and go to the “loans” menu; Then click on “new loan and inform the object of the contract; Then, inform the credit limit, the number of installments and also the desired due date; If you pass the analysis, just go ahead and say “ok”.

Remembering that it’s always good to keep an eye on the deadlines so that you don’t suffer from late interest, which can end up becoming high and ruining all your financial planning.

It is also good to keep in mind that there are discounts for those who anticipate loan installments. Watch out for it! Because as already said here, you can easily simulate this through the application to find out how much this discount will be.