Local sources say there is more involved in Dom and Bruno’s murder

Yesterday, the Federal Police arrested Rubens Villar Coelho, known as Colombia, suspected of being the head of the money laundering scheme for drug trafficking through illegal fishing in Vale do Javari. Summoned to testify, in which he denied the accusations, Colombia presented false documents to the PF and, therefore, was arrested in the act. As the penalty for the crime of using false documents is more than four years’ imprisonment, he cannot be released on bail. The PF intends to ask for his temporary arrest to deepen the investigation.

One of the lines of the police investigation points out that Colombia would be disturbed by the actions of the indigenist Bruno Pereira in the region. Bruno was responsible for the seizures of fish that would be used in the money laundering scheme. The clandestine vessels carried tons of arapaima — the most valuable fish on the local market and exported to several countries — and of tracajás, a species of turtle considered an exotic spice, offered in restaurants in Brazil and abroad.

Colombia, who has dual nationality (Brazilian and Peruvian) is suspected of using the illegal animal trade to launder drug money produced in Peru and Colombia — which border the Javari Valley region — and is sold to criminal factions. in Brazil. There is a suspicion that he ordered Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as Pelado, to put “Bruno’s head up for auction”.

Sources interviewed by the Correio’s report, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals, say that Colombia is not the main party. Above him would be a “boss of the scheme” who lives in the Colombian city of Leticia, on the border with Brazil, and that both the murder of Bruno and British journalist Dom Phillips and the Amazon fish trafficking scheme have the participation of another person. , responsible for exchanging animals for drugs and reselling them to intermediaries in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia.

The prison in Colombia may dismantle once and for all the first version given by the Federal Police, on June 17, that there were no indications about the participation of a possible mastermind in the murder of Bruno and Dom. According to one of the sources, the man arrested yesterday lives on a ferry in the Brazilian city of Benjamin Constant. The vessel would be used to store fish and coveted game meat – such as peccary pork, tapir and deer – and fuel smuggled from Peru to supply fishing boats in the Amazon.

Before Colombia, the PF had already arrested four more suspects involved in the murder of Bruno and Dom – Amarildo Oliveira, aka Pelado; Oseney da Costa Oliveira, known as Dos Santos; Jeferson da Silva Lima, the Pelado da Dinha; and Gabriel Pereira Dantas. With the exception of Dos Santos, the others confessed to participating in the crime.





tense climate

Yesterday, Judge Jacinta Silva dos Santos, holder of the District of Atalaia do Norte, ordered the submission of the open process for investigation of the murders to the Federal Justice because it is a crime that affects the rights of indigenous people. The Public Ministry confirmed the court decision.

The Union of Indigenous Organizations of the Javari Valley (Univaja) used its social networks, yesterday, to comment on the arrest of Rubens Villar Coelho, Colombia, and presented more details of the investigations.

“We know that we are on the right side of history. Now everything indicates that the investigation will be carried out at the federal level. The arrest today (yesterday) corroborates the evidence that Univaja mentioned earlier and that were made available to society and the authorities. We said that there was a person financing illegal activities in the region,” said the entity’s prosecutor, Eliesio Marubo.

He demanded more effort from the Federal Police in the case and warns that the atmosphere in Vale do Javari remains very tense. “Our expectation is that the PF will really look into the investigation and start to act more deeply. The PF held a press conference and said that this new prisoner may be the mastermind of this crime. The problem is that, in the region, the situation remains tense. Everything remains as it was before.” Univaja also denounces that Funai employees and indigenous leaders have been intimidated by Peruvians and Colombians.

“On Friday (last week), we had information that a Peruvian and Colombian people were at Funai, in Atalaia do Norte, in a harsh way and without authorization, to intimidate. This reinforces everything we have said about security. crime is so comfortable that they invade the Funai building to intimidate civil servants. Insecurity still remains in the region.”

worldwide impact

Bruno and Dom disappeared on June 5, when sailing near the community of São Rafael, district of Atalaia do Norte. The remains of the two were found 10 days after their disappearance, when Amarildo Oliveira confessed to the crime and took police and indigenous agents who were helping in the search to the place where the bodies were buried.

The Vale do Javari Indigenous Reserve region, the second largest in the country, with more than 8.5 million hectares, concentrates the largest number of isolated Indians. Bruno Pereira had already denounced that he was threatened. The indigenist worked as a collaborator of Univaja since he asked to leave Funai, where he worked, for not agreeing with the relaxation of federal supervision in the region. Dom Phillips was a contributing journalist for the British newspaper The Guardian. With the support of the Alicia Patterson Foundation, Dom was writing a book about the Amazon.

On Thursday, the European Parliament increased pressure on Brazil for the deaths of Bruno and Dom to be clarified as soon as possible, with a “fast, thorough, impartial and independent” investigation. The resolution approved by MEPs sent a strong message to the Brazilian authorities and made explicit mention of the actions of President Jair Bolsonaro. According to the text, approved by 362 votes, the European Parliament “repudiates the deterioration of human rights in Brazil since Jair Bolsonaro came to power” and indicates that the murder of the Brazilian indigenist and the British journalist is associated with “systematic violence against indigenous peoples”. “.