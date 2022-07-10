London records three deaths from Covid-19

The Municipal Secretary of Health confirmed 73 new cases of coronavirus in this Friday’s bulletin (8). The accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic in Londrina is 145,796. There were 143 patients cured, totaling 142,698. Three deaths were recorded in the report. There were two women and a man. There are 2,567 deaths from the disease in the city.

See the profiles:

Woman, 86 years old, admitted to a public hospital on 06/25, with a positive swab for coronavirus on 06/25, evolves to death on 07/06*. Patient had comorbidities.

A 71-year-old woman admitted to a philanthropic hospital on 06/08, with a positive swab for coronavirus on 06/22, died on 07/07*. Patient had comorbidities.

Man, 83 years old, admitted to a philanthropic hospital on 07/04, with a positive swab for coronavirus on 06/26, died on 07/07*. Patient had comorbidities.

The municipality monitors 531 active cases of Covid-19. There are 478 patients in home isolation and 53 admitted to hospitals in the city, 23 of which are in ICU beds (Intensive Care Units) and 30 in infirmary beds.

The moving average of confirmed cases in the last seven days in the city is 132.7, according to the report released this Friday by Saúde. Data were consolidated at 3:59 pm.