Lotofácil 2568 result today, Saturday (09/07/22)

The new draw of lottoeasy July 2022 is coming for the punter. The draw for the result of Lotofácil 2568 can be checked from 20 on Saturday. Today’s prize could reach BRL 4 million and the player who hits the tens wins.

Lotofácil 2568 Result

Check out the numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2568 soon. The numbers have not yet been released by Caixa.

Lotofácil Prize

Understanding the Lotofácil prize pool is simple. In the three smallest bands, R$5 is paid for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits. Caixa then deducts the fixed premiums and distributes the remainder as follows: 13% for the range of 14 numbers and 62% for the range of 15 numbers.

If more than one bet hits the result of the 2568 lottery, the jackpot will be shared equally among all winners. Thus, the value may vary, being higher or lower than that estimated by Caixa Lotteries.

If no one hits the 15 tens, the amount accumulates for the next contest, in the respective range. Winners can receive any amount of winning games at Caixa branches.

In lottery houses, players can also receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. In addition, Caixa Loterias allows the transfer of online betting amounts to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the result of Lotofácil 2568, to withdraw the amount.

The probability of hitting the Lotofácil result with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a game of 20 tens (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.