Luana Piovani Photo: Eduardo Martins / AgNews

Luana Piovani made a revelation about her past on TV Globo. In an interview with Veja magazine this Friday (8), the actress shared an episode from when she was just 20 years old. The comment came after she was asked about having witnessed or been a victim, amid the increasingly frequent allegations of harassment and abuse on the network.

Without beating around the bush, Luana even “named the bulls”, reporting that the episode was with director Carlos Manga, who died in 2015. Today, at 45, the actress reflects that the situation at the time was “normal”.

– I experienced abuse when I was 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later. Some people and I, including Luiza Brunet, who would be my mother in the serial, were in director Carlos Manga’s room. From a distance, he tapped his leg and said: “Sit here” – he said.

According to the actress, she did not comply with the director’s request and later ended up being left out of the cast of Bad angel.

– I thought: “bold little uncle”. I sat on the arm of the chair. Then, I was taken out of the soap opera on the pretext that it broke apart. Today I see that that episode may have been heavy [para não conseguir o papel] – he added.

