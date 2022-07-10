Lucas Paquetá asks to leave Lyon, says newspaper – 09/07/2022

The Brazilian Lucas Paquetá was one of the great names of Lyon in the last European season and also became a very coveted player in the market. Even during the last season in progress, Paquetá was linked to Newcastle, which disputes the Premier League. This Saturday (9), the French newspaper “L’Équipe” assured that the Brazilian asked the board to leave Lyon.

In addition, information from the French press reports that the club would have authorized the departure of Lucas Paquetá, provided that positive proposals arrive. Lyon’s idea is to trade the 24-year-old Brazilian for at least 20 million euros (about R$107 million at the current price). The fact that Lyon are out of the next edition of the Champions League is another reason that makes Lucas Paquetá think about leaving.

Although the athlete has proposals from clubs outside France, there is a possibility that he will remain in the country. In recent hours, the French press has highlighted a possible interest of Paris Saint-Germain in the athlete. However, the current French champion’s main focus is on Portuguese Renato Sanches, a formal request from the team’s new coach, Christophe Galtier.

PSG wants to renew its squad and the arrival of young players with great potential for the future are being analyzed. At the same time, the French club seeks to maintain a squad qualified enough to be in a position to win the long-awaited title of the Champions League. Lucas Paquetá, who has been playing in French football since the 2020/21 season, would find it easier to adapt.

Revealed by Flamengo, Lucas Paquetá joined the professional squad of the red-negro in 2016. However, in the following two seasons the player managed to establish himself and left Flamengo after 95 games for the club. His first spell in European football was at Milan, from Italy, between 2018 and 2020. Unable to establish himself, Paquetá went to Lyon.