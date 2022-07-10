Luis Echeverría, Former President of Mexico, Dies at 100 | World

Former President of Mexico Luis Echeverria, who was in power from 1970 to 1976, died on Friday (8). He was 100 years old.

Echeverria’s death was confirmed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Saturday (9) on a social network.

“On behalf of the government of Mexico, I send respectful condolences to the family and friends of Echeverría” who died Friday night in the town of Cuernavaca, near Mexico City, leftist President López Obrador wrote in a statement.

Echeverría, from the once hegemonic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was accused of being one of those responsible for the massacres of students of October 2, 1968 in Tlatelolco, when he was Secretary of Government (Interior), and of June 10, 1971 in the streets of Mexico City when he was president.

The former head of state, a lawyer by profession, was the first former president to be put on trial in the country, accused of genocide for the massacre of nearly 200 students in the Tlatelolco neighborhood of Mexico City by the now defunct Special Prosecutor’s Office for Social and Political Movements in Mexico. Past (Femospp).

He was the subject of search orders and a house arrest was even ordered, but due to his advanced age he was not detained and was later exonerated of all charges in 2009 for lack of evidence, which left him solely responsible. his predecessor, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, now deceased.