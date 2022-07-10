Luísa Sonza clarifies removal from networks and sends a message to haters | celebrities

Luisa SonzaReproduction / Instagram
Published 07/08/2022 19:09
Rio – Luísa Sonza vented to her followers on Twitter this Friday (08) about the days she was away from social networks. The singer revealed that she spent a few days in a place close to nature and said that she doesn’t feel that she is experiencing anything real in her life.
Luísa Sonza took the opportunity to reassure the fans and sent a message to the haters. “But relax, guys. I’m happy to be back and whoever didn’t like it, it’s a shame, because where I’m going, I’m here”, she concluded.
So good to be in the middle of the woods without a cell phone I go back to this (false) parallel reality of boring people and I already get stressed because it’s still fresh in my brain which is really good and real
— LUISA SONZA (@luisasonza) July 8, 2022
But relax people I’m happy to be back and who didn’t like it a pity because where am I going
— LUISA SONZA (@luisasonza) July 8, 2022