Luísa Sonza clarifies removal from networks and sends a message to haters | celebrities



Luísa Sonza – Reproduction/Instagram

Luisa SonzaReproduction / Instagram

Published 07/08/2022 19:09

Rio – Luísa Sonza vented to her followers on Twitter this Friday (08) about the days she was away from social networks. The singer revealed that she spent a few days in a place close to nature and said that she doesn’t feel that she is experiencing anything real in her life.

“I was out these days and now I’m back, but yes, it was me sporadically picking up the phone and posting things that are somewhat random and of dubious depth. So nice to be out in the woods without a cell phone. I come back to this (false) reality boring people, and I already get stressed, because it’s still fresh in my brain, which is really good and real”, he said.

Luísa Sonza took the opportunity to reassure the fans and sent a message to the haters. “But relax, guys. I’m happy to be back and whoever didn’t like it, it’s a shame, because where I’m going, I’m here”, she concluded.

So good to be in the middle of the woods without a cell phone I go back to this (false) parallel reality of boring people and I already get stressed because it’s still fresh in my brain which is really good and real — LUISA SONZA (@luisasonza) July 8, 2022