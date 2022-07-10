Lula and Kalil: Suspected Drone Attack Has Passed by the Police

Drone shoots liquid with strong odor at supporters of Lula and Kalil (photo: PMMG/Disclosure) Agricultural rancher Rodrigo Luiz Parreira, accused of being one of the authors of the drone attack during an event held by ex-president Lula (PT) and pre-candidate for the government of Minas Gerais, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), in Uberlndia, already has stints with the police. He has already been convicted of embezzlement in the mining town and robbery in Gois.

According to information from the Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security (Sejusp), Parreira has had two stints in the Minas Gerais prison system: one in 2015, when he was detained in the Uberlndia Prison for almost two months; and another, in 2020, at the Tupaciguara Prison, between April 2 and 17. The reason was not informed by (Sejusp).

The information circulating on social media that Rodrigo Luiz is responding to 21 lawsuits in court is not true.

In 2015, he began to answer for a case of embezzlement in the 4th Criminal Court of Uberlndia, being sentenced, in 2020, to two years and six months in prison.

The indictment was for falsely reporting a crime involving alleged diversion of cargo from the road. In this case, the sentence was transformed into an alternative, which allows the execution of the sentence through the provision of community services, for example.

In Gois, Rodrigo Luiz was convicted of robbery in 2005, when he was 21 years old. He was not arrested, as the decision contemplated him with a semi-open regime.

Firearms

After the drone case, the farmer came into the sights of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) for the irregular acquisition of firearms. The suspect was the target of an action by the MPF and other security forces last Friday (1st), when search and seizure warrants were carried out in at least five addresses assigned to him.

According to Sejusp, he was arrested on Saturday (7/2) and is in the Uberlndia I prison. The information was released this Tuesday (7/5).

drone attack

The farmer and two other people were arrested in the act after using a drone to throw a chemical product on the public that was participating in the Lula-Kalil ticket launching event, in Uberlndia. The event was held on June 15. In addition to Parreira, Charles Wender Oliveira Souza and Daniel Rodrigues de Oliveira were arrested.

A video that circulates on social networks, supposedly made by one of the operators, shows the moment when the equipment flies over the Centro Universitário do Tringulo (Unitri), where the event took place in Uberlndia.

Due to the stench, supporters who were present came to believe it was feces and urine. The three suspects were released after signing a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO). The Military Police seized the drone.