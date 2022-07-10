Lula blames Bolsonaro for hunger and unemployment: ‘no shame on his face’

Lula blamed Bolsonaro for social problems in the country (photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP) In a political act together with leaders who support his ticket for the presidency of the Republic, this Saturday (9/7), in Diadema, in So Paulo, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) blamed Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for hunger and unemployment in Brazil: “lack of shame on the face of those who govern this country”.

Lula met this Saturday (9/7) in Diadema, in Greater So Paulo, in a meeting with the vice-presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin, the former governor Márcio Frana (PSB), who announced the dispute for the Senate, and former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), who will run for governor of So Paulo.

"Not lack of productive capacity, lack of money, and this lack of money caused by unemployment, and unemployment caused by the lack of shame in the face of those who govern this country," Lula said.

Instagram – https://instagram.com/estadodeminas/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/em_com #Lula #PT #Eleies2022

He contextualized the situation of 33 million Brazilians facing hunger, citing that the problem had already been overcome in the management of the Workers’ Party (PT) government.

Lula also declared that, if he wins the elections, he will deal with a country in a worse situation than in 2003, at the beginning of his first government. He cited the escalation of inflation, interest rates and lack of employment, in contrast to the decrease in the wage bill.

“It’s not difficult to solve the problem of the poor, no. We’re going to do what we did the other time. We’re going to put the poor on the budget and the rich on income tax, so they can learn to pay income tax on profits and dividends, something that he doesn’t pay,” he said.

At the event in Diadema, the public applauded the politicians who are part of the Vamos Juntos pelo Brasil movement, including PT, PCdoB, PV, PSOL, Solidariedade e Rede, and the PSB of Geraldo Alckmin. The formation has been considered a historical union, as it brings together parties that were often antagonists.