Lula criticizes Bolsonaro and says that hunger and unemployment are caused ‘by the lack of shame on the faces of those who govern the country’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, former President Lula (PT) said this Saturday (9) that the hunger and unemployment faced by Brazilians today are caused “by the lack of shame on the face of those who govern this country”.

The speech is a reference to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his opponent in this year’s electoral race.

“After the PT ended hunger in this country, we realize that 33 million Brazilians go to sleep without having to eat, that 105 million people have a problem of food insufficiency. How can you explain in a country that is the third largest food producer in the world to have people going to sleep without eating, that people have to queue to get a bone to take home?”, said Lula.

“It is not a lack of productive capacity, it is a lack of money and this lack of money is caused by unemployment and unemployment is caused by the lack of shame on the faces of those who govern this country”, he declared.

2 of 5 Lula’s supporters participate in an act with the PT candidate in Mauá, in Greater SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: Playback/Youtube Lula supporters participate in an act with the PT candidate in Mauá, in Greater SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: Playback/Youtube

At a meeting of leaders who support his ticket with Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) for the October election, Lula once again said in the city of Diadema, in Greater São Paulo, that if he wins the October election, he will get a worse country than he did. in 2003, when he was elected to the post for the first time.

“You have to know that we are going to have a worse country than we had in 2003. Inflation is higher, interest rates are higher, unemployment is higher, and what is more serious: the salary mass is much lower. Today more than 80% of the professional categories made an agreement last year they made an agreement with less than inflation. That is, they have not even managed to reset the rate of inflation,” he declared.

“It is not difficult to solve the problem of the poor, no. We’re going to do what we already did the other time. We are going to put the poor in the budget and we are going to put the rich in the income tax, so that they learn to pay income tax on profits and dividends, which they do not pay”, he added.

3 of 5 Lula and Alckmin accompanied by their wives at a PT event, this Saturday (9) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Lula and Alckmin accompanied by their wives at a PT event, this Saturday (9) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

At the event in Diadema, the PT also criticized former judge Sérgio Moro (União Brasil), who withdrew from the pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic in March.

After the withdrawal, Moro also had the change of electoral domicile rejected by the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP), being prevented from running for any office in the state and focusing political efforts in Paraná, where he lived with his wife before leave office in the Judiciary.

According to Lula, the former Lava Jato judge faces problems in establishing himself in politics because he “deceived Brazilian society”.

“I’m here free and beautiful talking to you and Moro is eating the bread that the devil kneaded because he knows he lied. He knows he deceived Brazilian society. He knows he tricked the media to try to sell the story [da Lava Jato]”, declared the PT.

4 of 5 Photo montage of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and judge Sérgio Moro — Photo: Reproduction/G1 Montage with photos of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and judge Sérgio Moro — Photo: Reproduction/G1

The event in Diadema was called by Lula’s allies an “act for democracy” and was attended by the acronyms that make up the coalition ‘Vamos Juntos por Brasil’, made up of the PT, PCdoB, PV, PSOL, PSB, Solidariedade and Rede.

In addition to PT and his deputy, the act also had the participation of the pre-candidate for the government of SP Fernando Haddad (PT), and the pre-candidate for the Senate for the PSB, Márcio França, who this Friday (8) announced that he left the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes to compose Haddad’s slate in 2022.

At the Diadema event, França justified withdrawing from the state race to “help Lula win in São Paulo” and “in the name of Brazil”.

“We cannot peacefully accept walking through the streets and tripping over people on the ground. São Paulo has more than 60 thousand people living on the streets. You can’t walk into a pharmacy or supermarket that doesn’t have someone asking for God’s sake at the door for rice. As much as you have your personal conditions, no one can feel good that way. (…) Everyone has to do their part, and we are doing our part today. In the last election I had more than 10.2 million votes here in São Paulo and I will ask all these people to help elect Lula and Alckmin and Haddad governor of SP”, declared França.

5 of 5 Lula and Haddad alongside Márcio França and Geraldo Alckmin in Diadema, in Greater SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: Wallace Lara/TV Globo Lula and Haddad alongside Márcio França and Geraldo Alckmin in Diadema, in Greater SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: Wallace Lara/TV Globo

Alliance France and Haddad

PT and PSB tried to sew a single candidacy for the state of São Paulo, in the context of the national alliance that chose Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as vice president in the Lula (PT) ticket. But before that, both Haddad and França signaled that they would not give up the dispute for the position.

In the last elections, in 2018, França was in second place and lost to João Doria (PSDB) by the smallest margin of votes in the history of São Paulo. Doria obtained 51.75% of the valid votes against 48.25% for France.

In a video posted on his social media this Friday, France, who was once governor of the state, said he had committed to supporting the candidate who was best placed in government polls. (see below).

Márcio França declares that he will support Fernando Haddad’s candidacy for state government