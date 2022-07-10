Maisa poses in a bathing suit in a paradisiacal setting in Greece and delights fans: ‘Deusinha’

Maisa has even been enjoying her days off in Greece. The 20-year-old actress and presenter is on the trendy island of Mykonos, with paradisiacal settings. And it was there that she posed, this Saturday, wearing sunglasses and a black bathing suit. The girl insisted on showing the scenery: she made the clicks by the pool, with the beach and the sea in the region in the background.

“There’s a whole life in front of me”, she philosophized, in an excerpt written in English, when showing on her web page the clicks for her admirers.

Fans of the presenter and famous friends were also delighted with the record and filled Maisa with praise:

“Gata! I love this place so much”, praised the influencer Jade Picon. “Deusinha”, consists of an affectionate message for Maisa. “Perfect”, says a follower of hers. “Congratulations, you are an example for my daughter”, is also included in the comment of another admirer of the presenter.