make the image move if you can

User HecticNick on TikTok has posted a new challenge for his followers. This time it is a task a little different from the others. You need to try to make a still image move. If you don’t believe it, know that yes, it is possible to give movement to the drawing in a surprising way.

See too: Find the mouse in the picture in less than 20 seconds and beat the record

How to make the image move and complete the challenge?

“Try this now: look at this picture and gently shake your phone from side to side. You will notice that the figure inside the black area will appear to be moving as you move the phone.”

The test is really surprising, as the image moves in a curious way. The ball in the center of the drawing appears to be loose on the dark background. This also works on the computer screen, just scroll the page and keep your eyes fixed on the image. You will notice that it comes to life.

optical illusion effect

What happens in this challenge is an optical illusion effect. It would be as if the brain is confused with the reference points when the image is moved. So it looks like the sphere is loose, right in the center of the figure.

Geometric shapes, pointillism and colors generate this strange and very curious effect. The coolest thing is that it works on any cell phone and can be used to simulate a magic trick.

Present the challenge to your friends and ask them to discover how to make the image move mysteriously. Don’t give any hints until someone asks or it’s been a long time. The test can be quite fun to do in a meeting with friends or over the internet, in chat apps.