Malls have more growth to deliver; see the favorite stocks of Itaú BBA – Money Times

O Itaú BBA expects the actions of brazilian shopping malls listed on the exchange perform better than the market average (outperform). Analysts believe the shares are undervalued and expect growth to continue to surprise positively.

“Asymmetry remains positive for malls. We see upside risk to consensus and attractive valuations that are cheap in absolute terms relative to the historical average and inflation-linked bonds,” they say.

In the sector, analysts’ favorite stocks are multiplan (MULT3), Iguatemi (IGTI11), Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) and BRMalls (BRML3).

Multiplan is Itaú BBA’s main choice, due to its highly dominant portfolio, with above-average results.

On the other hand, among companies properties in the market, analysts prefer BRMalls because of its dividends and greater liquidity of the papers.

Aliansce Sonae and BR Malls

Itaú BBA has a recommendation of outperform for Aliansce Sonae, with a target price of R$ 23/share, implying a 40% appreciation potential in relation to current levels. For analysts, Aliansce proves to be an attractive investment in the shopping mall sector.

“While we believe that inventory will likely be driven primarily by the dynamics surrounding the completion of its merger with BR Malls, and therefore be less responsive to the dynamics involving the risk of gaining higher sales/rents, we believe there are upsides to be had. captured”, they say.

The bank’s valuation for ALSO already includes the two companies, Aliansce and BR, combined plus the net value (NPV) of synergies. “In our combined model, we see the new company trading at 7.7x P/FFO 23,” they reiterate.

Also with indication of outperform, analysts choose a price target of 11 for BR Malls shares, implying a 28% upside potential.

Itaú BBA believes that the investment in BR Malls is similar to Aliansce.

Iguatemi

Iguatemi receives rating in outperformwith a fair value of R$ 27/share, implying an appreciation potential of 49% in relation to current levels.

Analysts say Iguatemi fits in well with the shopping mall industry’s positive outlook. Sales growing at a rate of 35% when compared to pre-pandemic levels, an exposure to dominant assets and high net worth customer flow supports the bank’s view that strong performance should prove resilient if the macro environment slows.

“In our base case scenario, we see IGTI trading at an attractive multiple of 9.3x P/FFO 23 – note that we see upside risk for this valuation as the multiple does not consider the potential value of the Iguatemi 365, but it includes the necessary investments”, they point out.

multiplan

Finally, Multiplan receives recommendation from outperform, with a target price of BRL 30/share, implying a 33% upside potential.

For analysts, Multiplan is the best-positioned stock to negotiate the thesis of investing in shopping malls, given the advantage of its highly dominant and productive portfolio.

“We expect MULT to lead the group in terms of sales growth and rental expansion, translating into higher growth and justifying its premium to peers”, they assess.

