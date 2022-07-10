Man arrested in Lula’s act in downtown Rio has preventive detention ordered | Rio de Janeiro

The court’s decision took place this Saturday (9) at a custody hearing in Rio de Janeiro.

In her decision, judge Ariadne Villela Lopes considered that André Stefano practiced an act that put the “integrity of people” at risk.

“Acts of this nature are serious, mainly because they expose the physical integrity of several people to concrete risk, since it is a well-known fact that in the public act in which the conduct attributed to the custodian was allegedly practiced there were thousands of people, in agglomeration, which makes it difficult for the people who were there to disperse”.

André Stefano Dimitriu Alves de Brito, 55 years old, was arrested in the act and charged with the crime of explosion, according to delegate Gustavo de Castro, holder of the 5th DP (Mem de Sá). He will be referred to the custody hearing.

At the audience, André Stefano introduced himself as a fisherman. He said he was hypertensive and had labyrinthitis. His defense asked the Justice that the arrest in flagrante delicto be converted into provisional.

The magistrate considered that the conversion of the detention into preventive detention was necessary due to the violence that occurred in a public act.

“Brazil is in the pre-election period for general elections, when tempers can escalate, proving to be necessary to discourage practices of a violent nature, not just for the protection of people – the primary objective of State intervention – judge – but also to guarantee free speeches, which may be intimidated by violent practices”, the magistrate wrote in her decision.

The crime, provided for in Article 251 of the Penal Code, consists of “exposing the life, physical integrity or property of another to danger, by means of an explosion, throwing or simple placement of a dynamite device or substance with similar effects”. In case of conviction, the penalty is three to six years in prison, in addition to a fine.

A kind of homemade bomb with a liquid that smelled of feces was thrown at the venue of the event with PT pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday (7) .

The 2-liter PET bottle with an explosive inside was thrown over the fence surrounding the perimeter. Inside the bottle was a brown liquid, which militants said was feces. The object exploded upon touching the ground. No one was hurt, but there was a beginning of riot.

Then people shouted “out, Bolsonaro”. Organizers of the event called for calm and said there was security in place to protect the protesters.