Man has preventive detention decreed for throwing feces bomb in act with Lula

The incident was recorded at a public event at Cinelândia, in Rio de Janeiro, last Thursday

Public act at Cinelândia took place last Thursday, the 7th



the justice of Rio de Janeiro decided for the preventive detention of the man suspected of launching a bomb of homemade manufacture against the public of an act in which the pre-candidate for president would participate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in Cinelândia, central region of the state capital, on Thursday night, 7th. Andre Stefano Dimitriu Alves de Brito was arrested in the act shortly after the explosion of the artifact. The incident took place earlier that night, when the venue was already packed. At the custody hearing, held at the Casa de Custódia de Benfica this Saturday, 9, judge Ariadne Villela Lopes accepted the request of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro to convert the arrest in flagrante to preventive arrest. “Acts of this nature are serious, mainly because they expose the physical integrity of several people to concrete risk, since it is a well-known fact that in the public act in which the conduct attributed to the custodian was allegedly practiced there were thousands of people, in agglomeration, which makes it difficult for the people who were there to disperse”, said the judge, in the decision.

“On the other hand, Brazil is in the pre-election period for general elections, a moment in which tempers can intensify, showing that it is necessary to discourage practices of a violent nature, not only for the protection of people – the primary objective of the intervention by the State-judge – but also to guarantee free manifestations of thought, which may remain intimidated by violent practices”, he added. The decision took into account the testimonies of at least three witnesses and two more military police officers responsible for Brito’s arrest. According to the judge, “the circumstances in which the conduct attributed to the custodian was allegedly carried out are serious enough for the aforementioned conversion”. According to the case file, a witness reported seeing the moment when Brito was carrying “a kind of homemade bomb, produced with a plastic bottle and a wick, which was lit, during an act that took place in Cinelândia”.

A second witness would also have witnessed the event. Both reported seeing Brito throw the explosive, with the fuse lit, among the people who were in the public act. A third witness, a civil firefighter, said that she was on top of the stage installed at the scene when she heard the very loud explosion noise, “at which point firefighters who were on the street would have asked her to get off the stage and collect the plastic bottle” . The bottle, which was burst and with a very strong odor, was seized. After the explosion, Brito asked military police officers who were policing the public act for help, saying he was being pursued. After claiming that he had lost his documents, he got into the police car, which prevented him from being attacked by people who would have witnessed the event.

*With information from Estadão Content