Man praising Che not suspected of murdering Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, assassinated July 8, 2022, during a speech in Tokyo, July 6, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images / Yoshikazu Tsuno)

Photographs of a man went viral this Friday (8) as if they were of the suspect in the murder of Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan.

In the photos, a man poses next to images of Che Guevara and users claim on the networks that the suspect was a supporter of the extreme left.

Images, however, are not of the suspect, but of game designer Hideo Kojima.

after the murder by former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe this Friday (8) in Nara – a city in western Japan –, content about the suspect in the crime has been shared on social networks. The former prime minister participated in a rally in support of a candidate in the legislative elections next Sunday (10) when he was killed.

In the networks, photographs of the Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima posing next to images of Che Guevara went viral as if he were the suspect in the crime. However, Kojima has nothing to do with the case, but Tetsuya Yamagami.

Screenshot of a collage of photos by Hideo Kojima circulating as if showing the suspect in Shinzo Abe’s murder, but claim is false (Photo: Twitter/Playback)

Based on a reverse search for the first image on Yandex, the report by Yahoo! News identified a black and white version published on October 4, 2019 on the official profile of Instagram by Hideo Kojima. In the image, Kojima appears carrying a ushankahat used in winter uniforms of the Soviet army.

A search for the second image, in the same search engine, led to a publication in twitter dated November 2, 2019. Through the CrowdTangle – a tool for searching and monitoring content that circulates in some social networks –, two records different, but which show Kojima on that date with a similar coat, shirt and glasses:

The last photograph of the designer was identified in the same profile as the twitter which reproduces several images of Kojima. In the publication, he appears in black and white wearing a blouse emblazoned with the image of the Joker and with an ecobag with the face of Che Guevara.

From the analysis and comparison of the images, it is possible to verify that it is, in fact, Hideo Kojima and not Tetsuya Yamagami, suspected of the murder.