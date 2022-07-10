Man who killed 5 and 7-year-old brothers in Goiás dies in confrontation with the PM

posted on 7/10/2022 1:03 PM / updated on 7/10/2022 1:22 PM



(Credit: Civil Police of the State of Goiás/Disclosure)

The man accused of murdering the brothers Ayla Luciene Jesus Nunes, 5, and Luiz Otávio Nunes Reis, 7, in Bonópolis, Goiás, died after a confrontation with the Military Police of the State of Goiás (PMGO), this Sunday morning (10). /7), in the region of the Plínio Arruda Settlement. Reginaldo José Barbosa, 37, had been on the run since Wednesday (7/6), the date of the crime.

The barbarism shocked residents of the region and police set up a task force to arrest the killer. According to the Civil Police, Reginaldo entered the victims’ house while the children’s mother was working. With a knife, the man murdered the brothers with blows to the throat. Also according to the police investigation, Ayla showed signs of sexual violence, but the boy did not.





Neighbors told police that the man left the house some time later with a black bag in his hands. When the mother arrived at the residence, she found her son’s body on the floor and did not find her daughter. After the police were called, a search began for the girl’s whereabouts. Ayla was located in a forest about 200 meters from the family home.

To Mail, the operation’s commander, Colonel Jubé, detailed the capture. “We had been in a search operation since Wednesday. Today, his trail was located. The teams that were in the patrol conduct, in the region of the Plínio Arruda settlement, followed the trail, found him, and he reacted with the arrival of the police. There was a situation of confrontation and he was rescued and sent to the Bonópolis health unit”, he said.