Man who threw feces bomb at Lula’s event will be arrested, decides Justice

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro decided to maintain the arrest of André Stefano Dimitriu Alves de Britto, responsible for throwing a homemade bomb with feces at the event of former President Lula (PT) in Cinelândia last Thursday (7th). The decision was made public this Saturday afternoon (9).

André Stefano was arrested in the act after throwing the explosive at the crowd that was at the political act. According to the company, no one was injured. Now, his arrest has been converted into preventive, with no deadline to end so far. Judge Ariadne Villela Lopes wrote in the decision that “acts of this nature are serious” and highlighted the risk to the physical integrity of the crowd in the pro-Lula act.

According to the judge, “Brazil is in the pre-election period for general elections, a moment in which tempers can intensify, showing that it is necessary to discourage practices of a violent nature, not only for the protection of people, but also to guarantee free manifestations of thought, which may be intimidated by violent practices”.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro also pointed out the “great risk” that the episode represents for the elections and asked for the “breach of telematic secrecy of the accused” this Friday afternoon (8). With the election campaign period, investigators want to find out if the event was isolated or if there was a mastermind behind it.

This is the second such incident in acts with supporters of Lula. In June of this year, three people were arrested after using a drone to throw a liquid at participants in the official launch of the alliance between Lula and Alexandre Kalil (PSD), in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais.

