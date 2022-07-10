March for Jesus brings together families, ‘Joker reacts’ and calls for improvement in the crisis – 09/07/2022 – Daily life

Amid the crowd of people who gathered this Saturday (9) in São Paulo, in the March for Jesus, a man stood out. It was the merchant Renato do Nascimento, 43, who was dressed as “Coringa reaça or Coringa do bem”.

“It’s a character that I’ve used for some time in several protests for a free Brazil. It’s to show that even the Joker can be good,” he said. Nascimento said he became a Christian 13 years ago after hitting rock bottom because of alcohol and drug addiction. “I was admitted to a clinic and I came to know the word of God. Since then, my life has changed”, he said.

Stories like his are not uncommon among March participants. Friends Matheus Trindade, 25, and Lucas Lima, 30, from Taquaritinga, in the interior of São Paulo, did not develop dependence, but said they lived at parties and consuming alcoholic beverages until they found peace of mind in the evangelical religion. “Now we’re clean for the glory of God,” Lucas said.

There are also those who went to the event to dance and sing in praise of Jesus. And others who went to ask for the economic improvement of the country. “Because of the situation we are going through, only Jesus in the cause,” said retired Abel Antonio da Silva, 76.

For machine operator Joice Ribeiro Honório, 24, the March shows the strength of the Christian universe and that “there are still people willing to fight for Jesus”.

The event also brought together many families and even people from other countries, such as Pastor Ivo Komando, from Ambazônia, a separatist state that fights for independence from the Republic of Cameroon.

He was one of the participants of the March for Jesus 2022 portrayed in an essay made by Sheet this Saturday (9).





I think these events are important to show not only to Brazil, but to the world, that the Christian universe has its power. Bolsonaro’s presence here only proves that we will vote for the right person