Mario Frias leaves the ICU after 4 days hospitalized for a heart attack

Former Special Secretary for Culture is now in his room at Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília

Former Special Secretary for Culture Mario Frias (PL) left the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on Friday night. He had been hospitalized since Monday (4.Jul.2022) after suffering a heart attack in Brasília.

Mario Frias’ wife, Juliana Frias, posted on her social media that her husband had left the ICU. Former Special Secretary for Culture reposted posting on your Twitter profile.

“He left the ICU. We are in the room, still with great care, medical staff monitoring the signs and exams closely. We’ll stay here for a few more days, taking one step at a time. Thank you my God for the life of my husband, my love, my friend”wrote Juliana Frias.



reproduction Mario Frias and his wife

Former Special Secretary of Culture Mario Frias was hospitalized on Monday night (4.Jul.2022) after suffering an acute myocardial infarction. Frias is hospitalized at Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília.

“Dear friends, followers and everyone who follows me. In view of this fact, unfortunately I will not attend the agendas and commitments made for the next few days. Thank you for understanding and I count on everyone’s prayers. Stay with God and see you soon”wrote Mario Frias on his Twitter profile on Monday (4.Jul.2022).

History of heart problems

In December 2020, Frias had a “heart attack principle” –term incorrectly used to describe angina or suspected infarction. At the time, the Secretary of Culture was also admitted to Hospital Santa Lucia, where he underwent catheterization.

After examination, the doctors placed 2 stents in the ex-actor, which are metal tubes that expand in the arteries, with the aim of allowing blood supply to the heart.