Maurício Mattar is surprised by a sensual photo of his daughter: ‘Daughters grow’







Petra Mattar is 28 years old and is a content creator for OnlyFans Photo: Playback/Instagram/@petra

Actor Maurício Mattar was surprised by a sensual photo of his 28-year-old daughter during a visit to a store in Mato Grosso. Petra Mattar was amused by the situation and shared the audio messages received by her father.

“Stop what you’re doing and listen to my dad,” she said on her Instagram page.

In the audios, the actor says he was traveling and went to visit a store, which had given him something. “Then I’m opening Instagram to show him, you appear on the front page with that ass there”, says Maurício Mattar.

“Well, daughters grow”, completes the actor. “I went to open here to show the business, what appears right away? My daughter with the tail. Everyone started laughing”, he added, who said he had alerted the store owner: “Your daughter will grow too, stay calm . There’s no way to keep it in the box.”

The audio became a laughing stock. Petra, for example, published several dubs for her father’s account.

Petra is a content creator for OnlyFans and says her father reacted with ease when he learned that she had a page on the adult content app.

“He doesn’t interfere. My dad knows exactly who I am, he doesn’t care about it. He just told me it didn’t have to be something too wide open and I agreed,” she said in another post, noting that “he doesn’t care about the judgments” of third parties.

According to him, the important thing is to welcome people who know her. “What matters to me is that my family and friends know who Petra is and they know my heart. Petra is not just a body, nobody is.”