Meet the 4 worst meats for your cholesterol

O high cholesterol It is one of the most contributing factors to cardiovascular disease, which can cause a number of complications and even death. This is because, with the help of other fatsit can build up in the arterial walls of the heart and cause some blood clots, even leading to a stroke (stroke).

For this reason, it is essential to know what are the worst meats for your cholesterol. See below which ones to avoid.

Red meat

In general, red meat is one of the darlings among Brazilians, so it can’t be missed at Sunday’s barbecue. However, it contributes significantly to the increase in total cholesterol and LDL-cholesterol (known as bad cholesterol). After all, these cuts, compared to white meats like fish and chicken, have much more saturated fat. Still, it is possible to include them in your diet, but always avoiding excesses.

Rib

Of course, it’s no surprise that ribs would be on that list. In general, this cut has always visible fat, which attracts the attention of meat lovers, in addition to being soft enough to be removed from the bone when cooked. However, the amount of saturated fat can be quite scary, with around 13 grams per serving. Therefore, despite being very tasty, it is important to take it easy when eating them.

Pepperoni

Some processed meats, such as sausages and pepperoni, can make it difficult to stabilize your cholesterol levels. A smoked sausage, for example, contains 6 grams of saturated fat and up to 500 milligrams of sodium, which can also alter your blood pressure. To reduce impacts, you can look for less processed versions, typically distributed by specialist brands.

Bacon

Whether it’s for breakfast or your favorite burger joint, bacon is considered a very heavy food. However, its strong flavor and crunchiness make it an almost indispensable item in many foods. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the amount of calories and saturated fat in this cut, as this is one of the main causes of cardiovascular disease in the world.