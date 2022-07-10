Mega-Sena 2499: nobody hits the six tens and the prize goes to R$ 27 million – National

Mega-Sena will give away R$ 27 million on Wednesday (13/7) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

No one got the six scores right in the Mega-Sena 2499, drawn this Saturday (9/7), at Espao Loterias Caixa, in So Paulo. Thus, the accumulated prize for the 2500 contest, on Wednesday (7/13), is estimated at R$ 27 million.

According to Caixa, 30 bets were awarded on the corner (5 hits) and will earn BRL 74,169.24. One of the lucky ones from Belo Horizonte. The court (4 hits) pays R$ 1,006.54 to 3,158 players.



Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 27 million Mega-Sena 2500 can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.

The ticket with six dozen costs R$ 4.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos from R$30.00 and a limit of R$945.00.

probabilities and values

According to Caixa, the chance of a single combination bet, of R$ 4.50, hitting the six Mega-Sena numbers is 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more tens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.