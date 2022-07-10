Mega-Sena, contest 2,499: result | lotteries

Mega-Sena’s 2,499 contest can pay a prize of R$ 4,098,826.27 for those who match the six tens. The draw was scheduled to take place at 8 pm this Saturday (6), in São Paulo, but was postponed to 10 pm due to operational problems.

See the tens drawn: 11-19-38-47-56-59

In the previous Mega-Sena draw, on Wednesday (6), a single bet made in Blumenau (SC) hit the six tens alone and earned R$ 51,830,706.79.

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.