Menopause changes skin and hair; know how to treat

Many of us are in menopause: data from the World Health Organization indicate that by 2030 one billion women will go through this phase. The WHO also reveals that 75% of women arrive at this stage of life without sufficient information to deal with the new condition. So much so that celebrities like Penélope Cruz and Taraji P. Henson are using their platforms to create a dialogue around the issue. And the series “Fleabag”, in turn, showed this transition of hormones in a simple and direct way. Yes, my friend, the topic is on the lips of the people!

Just so you know, perimenopause, which precedes menopause (when you go 12 consecutive months without menstruating), can start as early as your mid-40s, bringing cycle irregularities, increased anxiety and depression, insomnia, night sweats, weight gain, weight and libido down there. There are also changes in the skin and hair. “Right now, up to 30% of collagen is lost, because of the drop in estrogen”, says dermatologist Michele Monteiro, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology. In other words, the skin becomes more saggy and thin. “They decrease the elastic fibers and the hydration capacity”, warns the specialist. How to deal?

Invest in sunscreen

If it has always been important to use sunscreen daily, during this period it is even more important. “Invest in FPS 50, using a thick layer, with an amount equivalent to a teaspoon for the face”, teaches Michele.

Black skin tends to age better than white skin, as it has denser collagen fibers. “This makes sagging, loss of face contour and wrinkles appear with less intensity and later”, says dermatologist Cláudia Sandri.

However, black skin has a greater amount of the pigment that gives skin its color, melanin. “Therefore, there is a greater tendency for the appearance of spots, such as melasma and solar melanosis. So, despite the greater amount of melanin, sun protection is also very important in black skin”, she continues.

Peptides for the face

At the time of skincare, look for peptides, which increase the thickness of the dermis with continuous use. “In menopause, our body’s ability to hydrate falls. Therefore, creams are more suitable than serums. As for cleaning products, choose those that do not contain soap in the formula, which are softer”, he teaches.

As fine wrinkles tend to appear, especially in the region of the lower eyelids, in mature skins, hydration becomes essential in the skincare routine. “This mature skin with signs of aging deserves special attention when it comes to makeup. It is essential to use a good moisturizer before applying the makeup, especially in the area around the eyes. That way, the makeup will not crack and the skin will look smooth and well taken care of”, advises Cláudia.

in the office

There are protocols that aim to improve support and firmness, in addition to relaxing the muscles. “We can associate technologies, such as microfocused ultrasound and ablative laser, with injectables, hyaluronic acid fillers and collagen biostimulators. We also use botulinum toxin to reduce muscle tension”, he says.

falling wires

In menopause, hair also changes: it slows down the growth rate and volume, not to mention the gray hairs. “They also become more dry, brittle and opaque”, says hairdresser and trichologist Tharik Bonomo. Therefore, it is worth betting on lotions that help prolong hair growth, injectable applications directly into the scalp, LED and hair laser therapy.

“Hair loss in menopause can be linked to the hormonal variation itself. There is a decrease in hormones, such as estrogen, and this can make the hair drier and duller, causing a progressive thinning”, punctuates the dermatologist specialist in hair loss by Italy/Bologna and by the Marcílio Dias Naval Hospital.

To try:

Sensiplus Skin Cleansing Lotion, Dermatus Image: Disclosure

1. Sensiplus Skin Cleansing Lotion, Dermatus, R$ 79.90

Gently cleanses and maintains the skin’s natural moisture without causing dryness

Neovadiol Light Lifting Effect Cream, Vichy Image: Disclosure

2. Neovadiol Light Lifting Effect Cream, Vichy, R$ 279.90

It regains firmness and improves elasticity while smoothing lines and defining the contours of the face. With cassia extract, hyaluronic acid and Vichy volcanic water.

be Menopause natural cleansing foam, Nuaá Image: Disclosure

3. be. Menopause natural cleansing foam, Nuaá, R$ 59

With actives that sanitize respecting the lipid mantle and stimulating the recovery of the skin’s vigor, the intimate cleansing foam contains quinoa, essential oils from carrot and geranium seeds, natural moisturizers, in addition to prebiotics.

Filling Serum with Copper Peptide and Squalane, Biossance Image: Disclosure

4. Filler Serum with Copper Peptide and Squalane, Biossance, R$ 399

The product is formulated with copper peptide, which stimulates the natural production of collagen and elastin for a firmer and less flaccid skin, active responsible for the blue tone of the serum.

Instant Eye Lift, CARE Natural Beauty Image: Disclosure

5. Instant Eye Lift, CARE Natural Beauty, R$ 349

Filling treatment for the eye area with an immediate lifting effect. Reduces lines and wrinkles in the short, medium and long term. Its formula penetrates the deepest layers of the skin, restoring volume and stimulating cell filling.

Antioxidant Facial Oil, Sallve Image: Disclosure

6. Antioxidant Facial Oil, Sallve, R$ 89.90

Contains vitamin C, quercetin, astaxanthin, grape seed oil, phytosqualane and ginger extract. It is light, evens out tone and texture and improves elasticity, in addition to leaving the skin radiant and luscious.

Intimate Moisturizing Lubricant, Feel Image: Disclosure

7. Intimate Moisturizing Lubricant, Feel, R$ 79.90

Developed from calendula, aloe vera and vitamin E, it has actives that keep the vaginal pH in balance and guarantee the hydration and comfort of the skin of the intimate region.