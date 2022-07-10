Mexican fear and ‘delusions’ can make São Paulo give up on Soteldo

São Paulo’s plan was simple: to announce a big reinforcement at the beginning of the week of closing the transfer window. To take advantage of the momentum of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the South American and with an advantage against rival Palmeiras in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. But a negotiation that seemed right, and to a certain extent easy for Tricolor, proved to be complicated, to the point that the club was close to giving up on Soteldo, ex-Santos.

And, for a short period of time, the tricolor board really thought that the business would be viable. That’s because Soteldo lives in astral hell at Tigres and aroused the wrath of the Mexican team’s fans after starring in numerous cases of indiscipline. In addition, during the week the club signaled to the Brazilians that it would accept the offer to release the player on loan until the middle of next year.

But things got complicated. The striker’s staff made a series of contractual demands to São Paulo that are not common. And Tigres himself would have gone back after the loan after Tricolor asked about the possibility of helping to pay part of the Venezuelan’s salaries.

To make matters worse, today (9) the Mexican press reports that Tigres received polls from PAOK, from Greece, for the athlete.

The news did not go down well in Morumbi. The leaders understand that Soteldo’s staff, who until then had always declared their desire to return to Brazil – the attacker’s dogs, for example, continue to live in the house he bought in Santos (SP) – ‘gained time’ with the demands to that the Greeks look for Tigers to open negotiations. Because of this, there is an internal discussion in the club about abandoning the interest for good.

The signing of Soteldo is an old wish for Tricolor. Rogério Ceni himself approves of the athlete’s arrival, who would fill the lack of a fast forward on the sides of his squad.

For now, São Paulo has only agreed with striker Marcos Guilherme for the reopening of the window. In addition to a fast winger, the club needs to hire another defender.