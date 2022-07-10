More than 3,700 telemarketing jobs for home office

Opportunities are for positions such as Call Center Operator, Quality Monitor and Service Representative.

The time has come for professionals who are waiting for an opportunity to work from home. Companies across the country have more than 3.7 thousand job vacancies in the area of telemarketing to act in home office.

There are several positions available, especially for those who have completed high school. Check out some open positions:

Receptive Service (Call Center);

Service Representative;

Financial Products Seller;

Call Center Operator – SAC;

Multiskill Customer Service Specialist;

Quality Monitor;

Young Apprentice – Call Center;

Interaction Expert;

Telemarketing operator;

Customer Service Supervisor;

Digitizer;

Technical Service Agent;

Sales Specialist.

The company may offer benefits such as medical assistance, dental assistance, day care assistance, food vouchers, meal vouchers and transportation vouchers. Certain companies also guarantee the necessary equipment to fulfill the functions.

Those interested in applying for one of these vacancies should follow the steps below: