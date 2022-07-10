Motorists are victims of another scam at gas stations

Rising fuel prices aren’t the only thing drivers need to worry about. In addition to paying more every day, drivers have to be aware of new and old gas station scams.

To “get” more money from consumers, the owners of these establishments force their employees to offer products and services without any need. They convince the customer, for example, that he needs to change the vehicle’s oil urgently.

In addition to buying something unnecessary at that moment, the driver sometimes ends up paying much more. This is because the owners of the gas stations overprice their goods, pocketing much more than they would be fair.

Complaint in Procon

Annoyed with the situation of overpriced products and unnecessary services, a customer from Porto Alegre sought out Procon (Consumer Protection Protection) to file a complaint. According to a report by the Fantastic, Rede Globo program, the practice was adopted in several units of the Fabrício Corrêa Barros network.

Procon accepted the complaint and fined three gas stations R$ 10,000 after not receiving responses to its notifications. Sought by the press, the businessman who owns the network said only that the case is in the hands of his lawyer.

how to avoid the scam

The guideline to avoid being another victim of the scheme is to pay attention in advance to needs such as changing the oil, calibrating the tires and replacing the wiper fluid. Thus, the driver avoids being caught by surprise when filling up.

Experts also recommend that this type of service be done in authorized establishments. Another important tip is to always check that the amount paid for the fuel corresponds to what is on the pump.