Mourning! Plane with protagonist of Pantanal falls into mines and the worst happens

Plane with protagonist of the soap opera “Pantanal” crashed and victimized the actor and co-pilot

The soap opera “Pantanal” has been the biggest hit on TV Globo’s screen, as well as its first version. Originally aired in 1990, over the next few years several actors died, but one specific name caused a national stir. Rômulo Arantesone of the protagonists of the plot in its first version on television.

+ Journalist interrupts Globo newspaper, goes live with news of Cacau Protasio and audience is ecstatic: “Because she”

The heartthrob gave life to Levi in ​​the original version of the soap opera “Pantanal” and stood out in the role by delivering an acting show. Off-camera the artist was also a swimmer and the news of his death shook the country. On June 10, 2000, around 10 am, Rômulo Arantes was flying over the city of Maripá de Minas, Minas Gerais, along with a co-pilot, when the plane crashed.

+ Loss of Sandy leaves Xororó desolate, singer laments and confirms grief: “My heart is broken”

The tragedy happened two days before the actor turned 43 and the two deaths were confirmed. In the 1980s and 1990s, Rômulo Arantes was a constant presence in soap operas, consolidating himself as a heartthrob and in roles with a comic vein. Before becoming an actor and the success in “Pantanal”, he was Brazilian swimming champion and represented Brazil in three Olympics.

SBT’s favorite presenter gets involved in a gay case and a secret relationship with a man creates chaos Zé Felipe takes a drastic decision, decides to stop shows and confirms career outcome: “No show” Veteran TV actor and known through Globo dies at 82 and the reason becomes a mystery

+ Xuxa and Sasha have a brutal loss in the family and collapse in shock inside the cemetery

In addition to the resounding success of “Pantanal”, the actor was in other projects that marked the time such as: “Caso Verdade”, “A Gata Comeu”, “Riacho Doce” and “Perigosas Peruas”. In cinemas, the artist stood out in “Patriamada” and “Leila Diniz”, shown in 1987.

+ After bursting into tears, Poliana Rocha exposes difficulties in her marriage and explodes with truth: “Problems”