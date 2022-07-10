Municipal guard is murdered at PT-themed birthday party in Foz

follow us on

Marcelo Arruda was a candidate for vice-mayor in the last elections; shooter invaded event with cries of apology for Bolsonaro, guests report.

Municipal guard Marcelo Arruda was shot dead during his 50th birthday party themed to the PT (Workers Party) and former president Luiz Inácio da Silva, held this Saturday night, 9, in Foz do Iguaçu.

The fraternization was held at the Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurança Física Itaipu (ARESFI), located behind the old Cobal, in Vila A. The party had few guests, about 40 people, only the victim’s family and some friends.

At around 11 pm, federal penitentiary agent Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho reportedly invaded the place by car shouting “Bolsonaro” and “myth”. He would be accompanied by a woman and a small child, according to witnesses.

Marcelo Arruda and others present would have asked the invader to leave. “After a quick discussion, this then-unknown pulled out a gun and threatened everyone. Soon after he left saying he would come back to kill everyone,” said a source, who asked not to be named.

Also according to reports, the birthday boy talked to friends and showed fear for the return of the aggressor. So he decided to get his weapon for his own defense. Minutes later, the prison guard arrived shooting at the municipal guard, who reacted.

Marcelo Arruda was shot three times, and Jorge Guaranho was also hit. Both ended up rescued by SIATE and sent to the Padre Germano Lauck Municipal Hospital, where they were admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), but could not resist their injuries and died in the early hours of this Sunday (10).

The victim was married and the father of four children, including a 1-month-old baby. He was a municipal guard for 28 years, director of the Union of Municipal Servers of Foz do Iguaçu (Sismufi) and treasurer of the local PT. In the 2020 elections, he was a candidate for deputy mayor of Foz by the Workers’ Party.

The Civil Police is investigating the murders. One of the first measures was to request the images from the surveillance cameras to the ARESFI board, which undertook to deliver them. The weapons were sent for forensic examination.

Manifestations of grief

The Municipality of Foz do Iguaçu, the City Council, Sismufi and the PT issued a note of sorrow and solidarity to the family members of the municipal server. Marcelo Arruda’s wake will be this Sunday, starting at 3 pm, in the City Council.

“Arruda was a tireless fighter for the causes of municipal servants, for him there was no bad time, always willing and fierce in the struggles for workers’ rights. There is a gap of a great man in the union struggle”, describes the Sismufi note.

