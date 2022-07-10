Municipal guard who was PT treasurer is shot dead at his own birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu | West and Southwest

Municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50, died in the early hours of Sunday (10) after being shot at his own birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu, western Paraná.

The server was taken to the Municipal Hospital, but could not resist the injuries and died. He leaves a wife and four children.

The Civil Police reported that the man who shot Marcelo Arruda is Federal Criminal Police officer Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho, who also died. The incident report cites that the police officer arrived at the scene shouting “This is Bolsonaro!”. Read details further below.

READ MORE: See the repercussion among politicians of the assassination of the PT treasurer

According to the corporation, it was a discussion at a birthday party and more details will be released at a press conference this Sunday afternoon. The case is being investigated by the Homicide Department.

THE RPCthe Secretary of Public Security of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcos Antonio Jahnke, lamented the death and stated that the Civil Police will investigate the motives for the crime.

“From what we realized it was political intolerance,” said the secretary.

The Municipality of Foz do Iguaçu said, in a statement, that Marcelo Arruda was from the first group of the Municipal Guard and had been in the corporation for 28 years. The guard was also director of the Union of Municipal Employees of Foz do Iguaçu (Sismufi).

“We would like to thank Marcelo Arruda for all his dedication and commitment to the Municipality, which in these 28 years of civil service he has bravely defended, both acting in the security and defense of municipal servers. We wish Marcelo’s family, friends and colleagues strength in this moment of pain”, said Mayor Chico Brasileiro.

2 of 3 Marcelo Arruda was celebrating his 50th birthday when he was shot — Photo: Personal archive Marcelo Arruda was celebrating his 50th birthday when he was shot — Photo: Personal archive

Birthday party themed

The birthday party celebrated Marcelo Arruda’s 50th birthday and had as its theme the Workers’ Party and former President Lula. The celebration was held at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu, in Vila A.

3 of 3 Marcelo Arruda was treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Personal archive Marcelo Arruda was treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Personal archive

The incident report informs that Guaranho arrived at the scene by car and that a woman and a baby were also in the vehicle.

According to the document, he got out of the car, armed, shouting: “Here is Bolsonaro!”. According to the bulletin, the criminal police officer was not known to anyone at the party and was not invited.

The document mentions that the policeman left the place, but returned about twenty minutes later, alone and armed.

The incident report cites that Guaranho shot twice at the municipal guard, who retaliated and shot the criminal police officer.

In a statement, the PT in Paraná regretted the death of the treasurer and said that it provides assistance to the victim’s family and that it will monitor all investigations.

“An attack against life, an attack against freedom of expression, an attack against democracy”, said the PT-PR.

The Workers’ Party also manifested itself and, in a statement, acknowledged this Sunday the performance of Marcelo Arruda. In 2020, the municipal guard was a candidate for vice mayor of Foz do Iguaçu by the acronym.

“We demand from the public security authorities effective measures to prevent and combat political violence, and we alert the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court to firmly restrain any and all situations that feed a climate of violent dispute outside the frameworks of democracy and Civility. Initiatives in this sense were duly pointed out by the PT on several occasions, together with the National Congress, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary”, said the party.