Municipal guard who was PT treasurer is shot dead at his own birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu | West and Southwest

Municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50, died in the early hours of Sunday (10) after being shot at his own birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu, western Paraná.

The server was taken to the Municipal Hospital, but could not resist the injuries and died. He leaves a wife and four children.

The Civil Police reported that the man who shot Marcelo Arruda is Federal Criminal Police officer Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho, who also died. The municipal guard reacted after being wounded and fired.

According to the corporation, it was a discussion at a birthday party and more details will be released at a press conference this Sunday afternoon. The case is being investigated by the Homicide Department.

THE RPCthe Secretary of Public Security of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcos Antonio Jahnke, lamented the death and stated that the Civil Police will investigate the motives for the crime.

“From what we realized it was political intolerance,” said the secretary.

The Municipality of Foz do Iguaçu said, in a statement, that Marcelo Arruda was from the first group of the Municipal Guard and had been in the corporation for 28 years. The guard was also director of the Union of Municipal Employees of Foz do Iguaçu (Sismufi).

“We would like to thank Marcelo Arruda for all his dedication and commitment to the Municipality, which in these 28 years of civil service he has bravely defended, both acting in the security and defense of municipal servers. We wish Marcelo’s family, friends and colleagues strength in this moment of pain”, said Mayor Chico Brasileiro.

Birthday party themed

The birthday party celebrated Marcelo Arruda’s 50th birthday and had as its theme the Workers’ Party and former President Lula. The celebration was held at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu, in Vila A.

The incident report records that the policeman was not known to anyone at the party and got out of the car, armed, shouting: “Aqui é Bolsonaro!”.

According to witnesses, the policeman pointed a gun at the participants. However, a woman who was with him in the car would have tried to convince him to leave.

Guaranho agreed to leave, but according to reports, said he would return and made threats to party participants.

About twenty minutes later, witnesses report to the g1, the policeman returned to the party again armed and shot Marcelo Arruda. The guard reacted and shot the policeman several times.

The Workers’ Party also manifested itself and, in a statement, acknowledged this Sunday the performance of Marcelo Arruda. In 2020, the municipal guard was a candidate for vice mayor of Foz do Iguaçu by the acronym.

“We demand from the public security authorities effective measures to prevent and combat political violence, and we alert the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court to firmly restrain any and all situations that feed a climate of violent dispute outside the frameworks of democracy and Civility. Initiatives in this sense were duly pointed out by the PT on several occasions, together with the National Congress, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary”, said the party.