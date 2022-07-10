Musk’s cancellation of Twitter purchase provokes reactions of relief and disappointment

THE Mogul Elon Musk’s decision to abandon his Twitter takeover plan was met with a mixture of relief and disappointment across the political spectrum, with many personalities criticizing the Tesla founder while others applauded him.





Musk’s announcement on Friday that he no longer wanted to acquire the influential social network sparked celebrations from activist groups who launched a campaign to stop the richest man in the world proceed with the purchase.





“A Twitter under the leadership of Musk would have opened Pandora’s box and reopened the floodgates to hate and baseless conspiracy theories, which would make the platform and the country a more dangerous place,” said Bridget Todd, director of communications for ultravioleta civil rights organization.









The announcement of the $44 billion deal at the end of April raised fears that the platform would experience an increase in abuse and misinformation after Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, said he would let Twitter users say anything permitted by law.





According to Todd, the break with that agreement “is a welcome relief for women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.” Nicole Gill, co-founder and executive director of left-leaning control organization Accountable Tech, criticized Musk’s offer as “a chaotic crusade.”





“Our information, security and democracy ecosystem cannot be left to the whims of irresponsible billionaires,” he defended.





On the other hand, the hopes of those who believed that the network under Musk’s command would lead to a relaxation of measures aimed at curbing harassment, lies and other abuses considered politically motivated and contrary to freedom of expression were dashed. “The party is really over. The purge is coming,” tweeted conservative commentator Dave Rubin.





Donald Trump Jr, son of former Republican president Donald Trump (2017-2021), estimated that after Musk’s announcement, the “censorship” on Twitter “will multiply tenfold”.





“Zero chance for freedom of thought and expression right now,” he declared on the Truth Social platform, recently created by his father after he was banned from his favorite network, where he amassed an estimated 88.7 million followers.





“TWITTER DEAL IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE ‘TRUTH,'” the former president posted on Truth Social.













