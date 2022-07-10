NASA reveals details about first images from the James Webb telescope

Until now, the Universe has largely remained a mystery. But the first results of the operations of the James Webb telescope promise to reveal new details.

NASA released this Friday (8) the first five targets of the Webb and guarantees to have captured unprecedented images of remote galaxies, bright nebulae and a distant giant gas planet.

The first target observed is the Carina nebula, located about 7,600 light-years away. The Hubble Space Telescope had already photographed it and shown huge columns of dust and gas, one of them the famous Mystic Mountain.

However, the images by James Webb, whose main mirror used to capture light is much larger, promise to offer a new perspective on Carina.

The Southern Ring Nebula is another of their targets. It is an immense cloud of gas that surrounds a dying star and is about 2,000 light-years from Earth. A light year is equivalent to approximately 9.46 trillion kilometers.

The third target observed is Stephan’s Quintet, the first compact group of galaxies discovered in 1787, which is in the constellation of Pegasus.

But probably the most attractive thing about Webb’s performance is the use of a cluster of galaxies, SMACS 0723, as a kind of cosmic magnifying glass to see other extremely remote galaxies behind.

The practice, known as “gravitational lensing,” uses the mass of foreground galaxies to deflect light from objects behind them, like a pair of glasses.

In addition to the images, next Tuesday the first Webb spectroscopy will also be published, a mechanism used to determine the chemical composition of a distant object.

This technique was applied to WASP-96 b, a giant planet composed mainly of gas. It was discovered in 2014 and is located outside our solar system, 1,150 light years away. Its mass is about half that of Jupiter and it revolves around its star in just 3.4 days.

The space telescope has just come into full operation, after the Ariane 5 rocket launched it into space last Christmas. Webb arrived at its observation post after a long journey of 1.5 million kilometers.

Dan Coe, an astronomer at STSI, the telescope’s operations center, told AFP on Friday that even in its first images, Webb had made groundbreaking scientific discoveries.

“When I first saw the images … I suddenly learned three things about the universe that I didn’t know before,” he said.

James Webb’s infrared capabilities allow him to see back to the Big Bang, which took place 13 billion years ago.

Due to the expansion of the Universe, the light of the first stars varies from the ultraviolet and the visible wavelengths at which it was emitted to the infrared, which Webb can detect with unprecedented resolution.

